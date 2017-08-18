Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A landlord has appeared in court charged with manslaughter following a devastating fire which claimed the lives of two young brothers.

The blaze at a house in Alder Street, Fartown , in February last year killed two-year-old Jake Casey and his brother Logan Taylor, aged three.

Kamal Bains appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of gross negligence manslaughter.

Members of the little boys’ grieving family packed into courtroom number one for the brief, four minute hearing.

Logan and Jake died after being overcome by smoke after a fire started in their bedroom at the rented semi-detached property on February 20.

They were rescued by firefighters but were pronounced dead a short time later in hospital.

The boys’ mother Emma Taylor and her oldest son, six-year-old Finley, were at home but managed to escape from the fire.

Neighbours tried to rescue the little boys but were forced back by the smoke.

Bains, 50, spoke only to confirm his personal details and gave his address as Stableford Gardens in Birkby.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him that the case could only be dealt with at Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on September 14.

His solicitor Paul Lazarus indicated that his likely plea to the charges will be not guilty.

Mr Lazarus questioned making Bains’ address public but Judge Fanning told him that this was already a matter of public record.

He said: “It goes against the principles of open justice which requires all details to be given.”

Bains was ordered not to contact Ms Taylor or the boys’ father Jamie Casey as part of his bail conditions.

He has already complied with a condition of surrendering his passport and produced travel documents as proof of a pre-booked trip.