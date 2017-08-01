Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A landlord has appeared in court after allegedly failing to clear his property of rubbish.

Luke Limbert, of The Ghyll in Fixby, was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

He is accused of failing to clear an address in Wakefield of litter and refuse within 28 days of a litter clearing notice.

The 35-year-old, who owns the property as a landlord, was convicted of failure to comply with the notice at Wakefield Magistrates’ Court in June 2013.

He claims that he never received the notice and didn’t find out about his conviction until recently.

Magistrates overturned his conviction and he entered a plea of not guilty to the matter.

As the Wakefield court is now closed, Limbert will have to go to Leeds Magistrates’ Court for the hearing.