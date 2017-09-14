Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The landlord of a property in Fartown where a fire claimed the lives of two young brothers has denied their manslaughter by gross negligence.

Kamal Qumar Bains, 51, made his first appearance at Leeds Crown Court today (Thurs) and in a 12 minute hearing pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawfully killing three-year-old Logan Taylor and Jake Casey, aged two, on February 20 last year.

Both the manslaughter charges specified that Bains had a duty to take reasonable care to ensure working smoke detectors were fitted on the downstairs and upstairs ceilings at the address in Alder Street.

They also allege in breach of his duty of care that he failed to ensure smoke detectors were installed, failed to respond to repeated requests by the occupiers of 256 Alder Street for him to install working smoke detectors and failed to have in place an effective system in compliance with the Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm Regulations with regard to properties managed by him.

The charges say that breach of duty amounted to gross negligence and that it was a substantial cause in the death of the boys.

Judge Guy Kearl QC heard that the trial is expected to last up to four weeks and it was fixed to start on July 2 next year.

Because of the “complexities” of the issues in the case a further pre-trial hearing will be held on May 25.

Bains, 51 of Stableford Gardens, Birkby, had his bail continued until the date of the trial on condition he does not contact the boys’ parents, of residence at his address and his passport has been surrendered to West Yorkshire Police.

Judge Kearl told him he must prepare a defence statement with the help of his legal team.

He said: “Your trial will take place on July 2 next year, you must attend and will have bail on the same conditions.”

Neighbours tried to rescue the boys but were forced back by the smoke from the fire at the rented semi-detached property. They were then rescued by firefighters but were pronounced dead a short time later in hospital.