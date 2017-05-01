Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A landmark building has been given a facelift as part of a £3.7m regeneration scheme.

Northgate House is the third building in Dewsbury to benefit from a Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI) grant as part of a project to regenerate the Northgate area of the town.

The building at the corner of Halifax Road and Northgate has been improved with new shopfronts, a new flat roof and new windows. It has also benefited from re-pointing, replacement stonework, structural repairs and new and repaired railings.

The building is now ready to let on the open market following the work which was carried out by Dewsbury building firm Walter West Ltd and Batley-based DK Architects.

The £3.7m secured by Dewsbury THI to regenerate the Northgate area of the town comes from The Heritage Lottery Fund which provided £2m with a further 1.7m from Kirklees Council.

The five-year programme has just entered is final year. Work to renovate properties in Corporation Street is set to start in the summer.

Northgate House stands opposite Pioneer House, which has also received a THI grant and is set to become a centre for Kirklees College students specialising in creative and digital media and art, healthcare, business and finance.