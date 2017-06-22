Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 78-year-old landowner say he had to “leap out of the way” after a tractor drove “straight at him” during a vintage rally.

Tom Montgomery, who has lived in the Holme Valley area for more than 40 years, said he was “astonished and dismayed at the irresponsible behaviour” by the organisers of the Pennine Tractor Road Run.

Mr Montgomery says: “They have flouted the law and ridden roughshod over private interests.”

The annual tractor run was at risk of folding until it was rescued at the very last minute by Shaun Heap, of Hade Edge, and John Dalton of Hade Edge Football Club.

Eighty-five tractors, all registered before 1990, travelled to Huddersfield from miles around, including enthusiasts who came over from Sheffield, Barnsley and Doncaster.

Sunday’s 25-mile circular route, which changes every year, started at Hade Edge and took in Holme Valley beauty spots.

The rally has raised over £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and Martin House Children’s Hospice at Boston Spa.

Mr Montgomery said: “The 19th century bridleway in question is Harden Moss Road, about a mile-long and was constructed to take nothing heavier than horses and carts.

”It runs from the A635 down to Holmfirth Road in Meltham. I have lived on the bridleway for over 40 years and I am one of the principal landowners.

“There are plenty of highway/council and private signs at both ends pointing out its status and indicating there is no right of way for vehicles.

“The lawful authority is given by the landowners - nobody asked me, and I am certain they didn’t ask my close neighbours if they could bring 100 tractors down.

“I was nearly run over by the arrogance of one of the tractor drivers. I walked out on the bridleway to find out the name of the event and a tractor drove straight at me.

“I thought he was going to brake but he didn’t and I had to leap out of the way. Not easy when you are 78-years old!

“The bridleway will have been damaged. There is a weak bridge over a stream at the top which will now be weaker; the drains and culverts that take the water and were built for horses and carts will have been affected.”

Kirklees councillor, Terry Lyons, Holme Valley North Indp, said he had reported the organisers’ actions to West Yorkshire Police and Kirklees Council and branded what happened as “reckless and unlawful”.

Organiser Mr Heap said: “I am very sorry about this. John and I took it on at the last minute. We all thought the route was perfect but obviously not. We were using the 2010 route.

“We won’t be going down there again next year.”