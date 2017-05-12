Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s the end of an era.

The last ever charity port pie competition run by the Pork Pie Appreciation Society takes place on Saturday (May 13) at the Old Bridge Inn, Ripponden.

Society spokesman Peter Charnley said it had been decided to end the annual competition because there were fewer people to organise it.

But he said: “We thought we’d go out on a high. It is our silver jubilee and it is also ‘mission accomplished’ in that over 25 years the standard of pork pies as increased considerably – in no small part due to our efforts. In addition, Huddersfield pies seem to reign supreme!”

For the final competition, representatives of past winners Hinchliffe’s Farm Shop and Bolster Moor Farm Shop will be on the judging panel to assess the merits of more than 30 pork pies submitted by local butchers.

Four trophies will be awarded to the top pies in two classes, traditional and artisan.

Samples of the best pies will be auctioned off to raise funds for local prostate and breast cancer charity support groups and there will be entertainment from the Friendly Brass Band. Judging will start at 2pm.

Mr Charnley said the Pork Pie Appreciation Society would continue to meet on Saturdays at the Old Bridge Inn to enjoy a pie and a pint.