Kirklees health bosses have been told their services aren’t good enough.

Both Greater Huddersfield and North Kirklees clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) have been given a ‘Requires improvement’ rating by the NHS.

NHS England has given all CCGs a rating for 2016/17 with more than half of the 209 rated as either ‘Outstanding’ or ‘Good’.

Sixty-six were rated as ‘Requires Improvement’, including both Kirklees’ CCGs, Calderdale and Wakefield CCG.

The five CCGs running care in Leeds and Bradford were all rated ‘Good’.

The rating is a result of outcomes and performances on a long list of health services and conditions.

They include maternity services, levels of smoking and obesity, cancer care, mental health care, ambulance waits and A&E performance.

The groups, which are in charge of the purse strings for most NHS services, are also rated on their financial performance.

Carol McKenna, chief officer of Greater Huddersfield CCG, said: “Our grading for 2016/17 is disappointing and largely reflects the financial challenge we faced during the year.

“In our year-end review meeting NHS England noted our strong leadership, effective partnership working, achievement of constitutional targets and the work done over the past year to improve performance.

“Looking forward, we will be working closely with NHS England and partner organisations with a view to achieving an improvement in key indicators over the coming year.”

Richard Parry, accountable officer for NHS North Kirklees CCG, said: “While I am disappointed with the rating, particularly given the great effort made by staff this year and the support of our governing body, the end of year position is not unexpected.

“A number of other CCGs find themselves in a similar situation, which is a reflection of the pressures locally and within the wider healthcare system.

“During our year-end review meeting, NHS England noted the CCG’s strong leadership in relation to working with the council and neighbouring CCGs, in taking responsibility for commissioning of GP services, and for its grip on quality issues.

“Our financial position and continued pressure in the acute system were noted as areas of concern.”