Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Conditional Full Permission

Ingenious 1964, C/O Agent, Alterations and change of use to public house (A1) to form a retail unit (non-food) and six residential units (C3) (within a Conservation Area) at Chads Bar, 9, Brook Street, Huddersfield

Withdrawn:

F Ajaib’s proposal to build a single storey rear extension projecting 3.6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse at 21, Springwood Avenue, Springwood, Huddersfield. The maximum height of the extension is 3.8m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.75m

Batley East

Applications Submitted:

W Ashraf, New front and rear dormers at 236, Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury

Conditional Full Permission

Yusuf Laher, Demolition of half the existing garage, building of a new single storey front extension and two storey side and rear extension at 40, Purlwell Crescent, Batley

D Husband, New single storey side and rear extension at 69, Hey Beck Lane, Woodkirk, Dewsbury

Batley West

Applications Submitted:

Mr S Ravat, Variation of condition 9 (appearance) on previous permission 2017/90213 for alterations to convert nursing home to six dwellings (within a Conservation Area) at Nightingale Nursing Home, 4-8, Transvaal Terrace, Batley

S Madden, Demolition of existing garage and building of a new detached dwelling next to 53, Mortimer Avenue, Healey, Batley

Mr Navas, A new detached dwelling at 785, Bradford Road, Batley

Walsh, Works to TPO(s) 03/87/t1 at 55, Deighton Lane, Healey, Batley

Riva Homes, Building of 13 dwellings with garages, formation of new access road, associated landscaping and lighting at Batley Fire Station, Carlinghow Lane, Carlinghow, Batley

S Ravat, Discharge condition 5 (landscape scheme) on previous permission 2017/90213 for alterations to convert nursing home to six dwellings (within a Conservation Area) at Nightingale Nursing Home, 4-8, Transvaal Terrace,Batley

Conditional Full Permission:

Mr Navaz, New dormers to front and rear, 785, Bradford Road, Batley

Part Granted/Part Refused:

Mo Kola, Works to TPO(s) 26/78, 11, Wellfield Mews, Dewsbury

NANR – Not Required

Miss/Mr Drewery/Hemingway has proposed a new single storey rear extension at 7, Tweed Close, Batley. The extension projects 3.1m beyond the rear wall of the original house with a maximum height of the extension being 3.3m and the height of the eaves of the extension 2.35m.

Birstall and Birkenshaw

Applications Submitted:

Craig Carter, Demolition of garage and a new detached store to rear at 49, Moorlands Road, Birkenshaw

A Pickup, Discharge conditions 5-9 on previous permission 2016/92848 for demolition of existing stables and building of a new dwelling at Valley View, Beck Farm, Cliff Hollins Lane, East Bierley

D Ladbrook, Building of a new rear extension at 66E, Leeds Road, Birstall, Batley

Legal & General UK Property Fund, C/O Agent, Change of use from retail (A1) to mixed use retail (A1) and restaurant and café (A3) and alterations to convert existing unit to two separate units at Unit 8b, Birstall Shopping Park, Holden Ing Way, Birstall, Batley

FC - Conditional Full Permission

D Moyser, Building of a new detached garage, 203, Raikes Lane, Birstall, Batley

Refused:

Blue Hills Beef, Prior notification for proposed change of use of agricultural building to dwelling with associated operational development at The Barn, Marsh Lane, Birkenshaw,

FC - Conditional Full Permission

M Park, Demolition of outbuildings and building of a new single storey rear extension at 69, Station Lane, Birkenshaw

Cleckheaton

Applications Submitted:

Mr Shail, Building of a new single storey front and rear extensions and outbuilding to rear at Heather Bank, 900, Halifax Road, Hartshead Moor, Cleckheaton

FC - Conditional Full Permission

Mr and Mrs Firth, Building of a new conservatory to side of 24, Tailor Close, Scholes, Cleckheaton

Colne Valley

Applications Submitted:

DCS - Discharge Of Condition(S) Split Decision

S Eastwood, Discharge conditions 4, 5, 7, 10, 11, 13, 16 on previous permission 2015/93750 for change of use and alterations and extensions to former mill to form eight dwellings (Listed Building) at 1, Wood Bottom, Marsden, Huddersfield

WI - Withdrawn - Invalid

Simpson, Works to Tree(s) within a conservation area, 73, Causeway Side, Linthwaite, Huddersfield

Crosland Moor and Netherton

Applications Submitted:

Bamforth, Work to Tree(s) within a conservation area, Moorland House, 59, Midway, South Crosland, Huddersfield

John Lyttle, Works to TPO(s) Hu1/49, 114, Deyne Road, Netherton, Huddersfield

Simon Thompson, Works to TPO(s) Hu1/49, 10, Huntsman’s Close, Beaumont Park, Huddersfield

S Hussain, The proposal is for building a new single storey rear extension projecting 5.7m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse at 109, North Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield. The maximum height of the extension is 3.95m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.95m.

FC - Conditional Full Permission

M Yousaf, Building of a new single storey rear extension, 11, Thornton Lodge Road, Thornton Lodge, Huddersfield

Dalton

Applications Submitted:

Approved:

Mrs Heather Round, Works to TPO(s) 10a/03, 12, Woodlands Close, Denby Dale, Huddersfield

Dewsbury South

Applications Submitted:

D K Carruthers, building a new single storey side extension at 1, Highfield Mount, Thornhill, Dewsbury

P Oldfield, Building of a new detached double garage at 67A, Valley Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury

Daniel Maddox, Works to TPO(s) 15/82, at 12, Nook Green, Thornhill, Dewsbury

Sarah Naylor, Works to TPO(s) 56/80 at Ryefield Lodge, St George’s Road, Scholes, Holmfirth

Dewsbury West

Applications Submitted:

Farhan Rahem, Change of use from shop (A1) to (A5) hot food takeaway at 717, Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

Henry, Work to TPO(s) 19/97, Westex Carpets Ltd, Calder Bank Mills, Calder Bank Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury

Z Begum, Building of a new two storey rear extension at 119, Sackville Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

Jamia Masjid Ghausia, building of new minerats to front elevation at Jamia Masjid Ghausia, North Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

R Yasin, Building of a new detached home office and store at 20, Heron Close, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

Mrs Rehmat Jan is proposing to build a new single storey rear extension at 51, Pilgrim Crescent, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. The extension projects 4m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m. The height of the eaves of the extension is 3m.

R Jan, Building of a new single storey rear extension and ramp at 51, Pilgrim Crescent, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury

Suez Recycling and Recovery UK Ltd, Non material amendment to previous permission 99/92630 for the building of a new integrated waste management facility comprising transfer loading station and household waste recycling centre at Household Waste and Recycling Centre, Weaving Lane, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury

RMC - Removal Or Modification Of Condition(s):

Beckside Properties, Variation condition 14 (windows) on previous permission 2016/93266 for alterations to convert vacant building to six apartments and one house at Crown Works, Staincliffe Road, Westborough, Dewsbury

FC - Conditional Full Permission

Mr and Mrs Kasuji, Alterations to convert an integral garage to living accommodation at 10, Granville Court, Eightlands, Dewsbury

NMA – Approved:

M Iqbal, Non-Material Amendment to previous permission no. 2016/91034 for the building of extensions and dormers to the front and rear of 42, Tanhouse Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

Golcar

Applications Submitted:

FC - Conditional Full Permission:

S Akhtar, Building of dormer and hip to gable roof at 21, Victory Avenue, Paddock, Huddersfield

DCA - Discharge Of Condition(S) Approved:

Specialist Glass Products Ltd, Discharge condition 13 (Remediation Strategy) on previous permission 2016/90933 for demolition of existing buildings and building of a new manufacturing unit with associated access, parking and turning at Colne Vale Road, Milnsbridge, Huddersfield

Heckmondwike

Applications Submitted:

S Price, Building a new single storey front extension, porch and single storey rear extension at 20, Liversedge Hall Lane, Liversedge

London and Cambridge Properties, Installation of new shop front at Unit 7, Northgate Centre, Northgate, Heckmondwike

DCA - Discharge Of Condition(S) Approved

Owens Developments, Discharge of condition 3 (materials) on previous permission 2016/91997 for building 10 new dwellings at Sharma, 221, Leeds Old Road, Batley

FC - Conditional Full Permission

Heckmondwike Grammar School, C/O Agent, building of new extension and alterations at Church Hall, St James Church, Church Street, Heckmondwike

Vaqaas Hussain, building of a new single storey side extension at 1, Hutton Drive, Heckmondwike

Holme Valley North

Applications Submitted:

CCA - Compliance With Condition(S) Approved

Eastwood Homes Ltd, C/O Agent, Discharge conditions 3, 6, 9, 14, 15 on previous permission 2016/92812 for demolition of industrial building and building of 17 apartments with integral garages and associated parking at Victoria Works, Fisher Green, Honley, Holmfirth

Holme Valley South

FC - Conditional Full Permission:

Mr and Mrs Beardsall, Building of a new detached garage and formation of access next to Whinney Bank House, Winney Bank Lane, Holmfirth

GR3 - Granted Under Reg.3 General Regulations:

Phillip Waddington, Formation of a car park on land adjacent to Wooldale Co-operative Society, Springwood Road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth

CG – Consent Granted:

R Godfrey, Listed Building Consent for replacement windows at New Closes Farm Cottage, Wickins Lane, Holmfirth

O Morris, Listed Building Consent for installation of replacement windows at New Closes Farm Cottage, Wickins Lane, Holmfirth

RMC - Removal Or Modification Of Condition(s):

CS Planning Ltd, Removal of condition 5 (e) and variation of condition 5 (c) Bat Survey Report on previous permission 2016/92821 for building of new extensions and other alterations and change of use of land to a garden (Listed Building within a Conservation Area) at Westroyd Farm, Fulstone, White Ley Bank, New Mill, Holmfirth

DCS - Discharge Of Condition(S) Split Decision:

Lower Edge Developments Ltd, c/o agent, Discharge conditions 6, 10, 11, 14, 17 on previous permission 2015/91726 for outline application for residential development next to 38, Broad Lane, Upperthong, Holmfirth

Granted:

A Nutton, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed building of new single storey side extensions and outbuilding at Wood Bungalow, Cliff Road, Holmfirth

Kirkburton

FC - Conditional Full Permission

L Smith, Building of a new single storey extensions to rear and part demolition of existing rear extension at Kid Royd House, 50, The Knowle, Shepley, Huddersfield

R Winn, building of a new two-storey rear extension and associated alterations at 1, Whitestones, Stocksmoor, Huddersfield

N Adams, Building of a new single storey side and rear extension at 2-3, Sunside, Stocksmoor, Huddersfield

C Thomas, Building of a new single storey rear extension at 18, Manordale Close, Flockton

Lindley

Applications Submitted:

DCA - Discharge Of Condition(S) Approved:

M Salisbury, Discharge conditions 3 (materials), 4 (boundary treatment), 5 (visibility splays), 11 (bat and bird boxes), 12 (landscaping) on previous permission 2014/93368 for demolition of existing building and building of a new eco-dwelling at 2, Kew Hill, Lindley Moor, Huddersfield

Liversedge and Gomersal

Applications Submitted:

R Pollard, Building of a new single storey rear extension at 22, Fountain Street, Roberttown, Liversedge

J Hirst, Building of a new detached dwelling and demolition of the existing buildings at 25, Garfitt Hill, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

L Green, Outline application for two semi-detached dwellings at 79, Leeds Road, Littletown, Liversedge

B Martin, Planning permission for demolition of a boundary wall within a Conservation Area at Longfield, 158, Gomersal Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

S Dennis, Works to TPO(s) 47/80 at 61, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

FC - Conditional Full Permission

Oliver Bottomley, Demolition of single storey rear extension and building of an attached garage, porch to side and associated internal and external alterations (Listed Building) at Duxbury Hall, Roberttown Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge

Marshall (Homes) Ltd, Alterations to existing garage/outbuilding to form dwelling and building of a detached garage with associated external works at Duxbury Hall, Roberttown Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge

J Moyser, Building of a conservatory to the rear of 17, Roundhill Green, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

CG – Consent Granted:

Oliver Bottomley, Listed Building Consent for demolition of single storey rear extension and building of attached garage, porch to side and associated internal and external alterations at Duxbury Hall, Roberttown Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge

Marshall (Homes) Ltd., Listed Building Consent for alterations to existing garage/outbuilding to form a dwelling and building of a detached garage with associated external works at Duxbury Hall, Roberttown Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge

Granted:

C Wild, Works to TPO(s) SP2/70, 5, Latham Court, Gomersal, Cleckheaton