Almondbury

Applications Submitted:

H Brown, Construction of single-storey side extension, 73, Highgate Lane, Lepton

Anthony Thornton, Works to TPO(s within a conservation area, Northfield House, 34, Sharp Lane, Almondbury

Glen Cooper, C/O Agent, Construction of two-storey side extensions and single-storey rear extension with balcony over, 3, Laygarth Drive

Conditional Approval:

Mr and Mrs D Leadbeater, Alterations to existing dormer window and roof to form roof terrace, 25, Dark Lane, Almondbury

A Ewart, Construction of single-storey and two-storey extensions and porch to front, 65, Lascelles Hall Road, Lascelles Hall

A Rhodes, Construction of single-storey extension to existing garage, 8, Woodsome Drive, Fenay Bridge

Ashbrow

Applications Submitted:

Leah Patrice, Construction of single-storey front and rear extensions, 15A, Whitacre Street, Deighton

Driver and Vehicular Standards Agency, Alterations to form new public access and formation of three additional parking spaces, Maccess Unit 2, Pennine Business Park, Longbow Close, Bradley

D Brown, Construction of two-storey rear extension and installation of roof lights, 38, Cumberland Avenue, Fixby

Conditional Approval:

Mr Mohammed, Construction of two-storey side extension, 40, Bradley Boulevard, Sheepridge

D Humphreys, Construction of first floor front and single-storey rear extensions, 19, Woodside Lane, Fixby

Refused:

S Hussain, Construction of porch to existing property and construction of detached garage with annexe accommodation over to create property forming annex accommodation, 688, Bradford Road, Fixby

Batley East

Applications Submitted:

D Hartley, Discharge conditions 3 (materials), 4 (boundary treatments), 6 (biodiversity enhancement plan), 11 (vehicle charging) on a previous permission for construction of detached property, and construction of detached garage with first floor to create property forming annex accommodation associated with property adjacent 52, Upper Batley Low Lane, Upper Batley, Batley

Panache Gymnastics, Change of use from bed manufacturing company to gymnastics facility, 227, Bradford Road, Batley

A Laher, Construction of extensions, creation of first floor terrace and external alterations, 11, Hollybank Avenue, Upper Batley, Batley

Conditional Approval:

W Ashraf, Construction of front and rear dormers, 236, Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury

Batley West

Applications Submitted:

S Ward, Construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects four metres beyond the rear wall of the original property. The maximum height of the extension is 3.5 metres the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.5 metres, 63, Bunkers Lane, Staincliffe, Batley

Removal or Modification of Conditions:

Mr S Ravat, Variation of condition 9 (appearance) on a previous permission for alterations to convert nursing home to six properties (within a Conservation Area), Nightingale Nursing Home, 4-8, Transvaal Terrace, Batley

Conditional Approval:

K Khan, Construction of two-storey rear and single-storey side extensions, 67, Woodside Crescent, Staincliffe, Batley

Birstall and Birkenshaw

Applications Submitted:

B Marlow, Construction of cattery unit, Still Barn Cattery, Upper Batley Low lane, Upper Batley, Batley

Nando’s Chickenland Ltd. Construction of single-storey extension and external alterations, Nandos, Centre 27 Business Park, Bankwood Way, Birstall

Nando’s Chickenland Ltd., Advertisement Consent for Installation of one internally illuminated and one externally illuminated signs, Nandos Restaurant, Showcase Cinemas, Centre 27 Business Park, Birstall, Batley

Judith Marsden, Works to TPO(s), 3A, The Green, East Bierley, Bradford

Approved:

Co-operative Group Limited, C/O Agent, Discharge of Condition 6 (Noise) on a previous application for construction of single storey retail unit with ATM with associated parking and delivery facilities, adjacent 527, Bradford Road, Birkenshaw

Cleckheaton

Applications Submitted:

Strata Homes Ltd, Construction of illuminated and non-illuminated hoarding signs, New Lane, Moorside, Cleckheaton

R Sutcliffe, Construction of two-storey extension, 39, Wickham Street, Scholes, Cleckheaton

Withdrawn:

Beckshaw Properties, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed change of use from first floor B1(a) Office to C3 property, Office 1, 23A, Westgate, Cleckheaton

Conditional Approval:

Mr Shail, Construction of single-storey front and rear extensions and outbuilding to rear, Heather Bank, 900, Halifax Road, Hartshead Moor, Cleckheaton

Approved:

Alpha Tree Care, Works to TPO(s), 15, Lower Lark Hill, Moorbottom, Cleckheaton

Colne Valley

Applications Submitted:

H Selina, Construction of balcony enclosure to form conservatory, 34, Marsden Lane, Marsden

M Latham, Demolition of existing store/stable, construction of detached property with garage and detached stable block with garage, modifications to existing access and lane (within a Conservation Area), Reddisher Farm, Reddisher Road, Marsden

R Simpson, Construction of first floor front extension, 289, Radcliffe Road, Slaithwaite

S Haigh, Construction of external store room for tea room, Bolster Moor Coffee Shop, 1A, Bolstermoor Road, Bolster Moor

Crosland Moor and Netherton

Applications Submitted:

C Pogson, Outline application for construction of residential development (two properties), Land off, Dry Clough Road, Crosland Moor

Conditional Approval:

Sam Boswell, Construction of two-storey and single-storey side extensions, 8, Beagle Avenue, Beaumont Park

Part Approved/Part Refused:

Simon Thompson, Works to TPO(s), 10, Huntsman’s Close, Beaumont Park

Dalton

Applications Submitted:

K Jones, Construction of three-storey rear and single-storey side extensions, first floor balcony to side, raised rear decking and demolition of existing garage, 213, New Road, Kirkheaton

J Revill, Construction of two storey side extension, 54, Meadow Park, Kirkheaton

M Pazdur, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of bicycle/motorbike store, 29, Briarfield Gardens, Dalton

Withdrawn:

Derandd Investment Partners LP, Certificate of Lawfulness for proposed use of retail units approved under application without the restrictions contained in condition 10, resulting in an open retail consent, Phoenix Retail Park, Leeds Road

Conditional Approval:

A McLaughlin, Construction of single-storey extension with rear balcony, 78A, Cockley Hill Lane, Kirkheaton

R Copley, conservatory, construction of single-storey front and rear extensions, and alterations to the roof to form gable with dormer extension to rear, 32, Regent Road, Kirkheaton

Invalid:

J Lee, Conversion and extension of barn/stable to form one property, adjacent to, 3 Heaton Lodge Cottages, Helme Lane, Colnebridge

Denby Dale

Applications Submitted:

Marshall Homes Ltd, Discharge conditions 10 (landscape) and 14 (vehicle charging) on previous permission 2016/92422 for erection of 5 dwellings and detached garage, Land off, Cliffewood Rise, Clayton West

Application 2017/93255

Works to Tree(s) within a conservation area

Katie Chapman

35, Cumberworth Lane, Upper Cumberworth, Huddersfield, HD8 8PD

Received on 25 September 2017

Nick Goddard

Application 2017/93303

Erection of single storey rear extension and glazed balcony

Mr & Mrs Carr

4, Putting Mill Walk, Denby Dale, Huddersfield, HD8 8GZ

Received on 28 September 2017

Olivia Roberts

Application 2017/93331

Erection of two storey and single storey extensions and first floor balcony to front

Mr & Mrs G Parker

Lynroe, Thorncliffe Lane, Emley, Huddersfield, HD8 9RS

Received on 29 September 2017

Rebecca Drake

Application 2017/93334

The proposal is for erection of single storey rear extension. The extension projects 6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.5m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.4m

Mr P & Mrs G Saxton

22, The Royds, Clayton West, Huddersfield, HD8 9PL

Received on 28 September 2017

Ian Thomas