BRIGHOUSE ELLAND MIRFIELD DEWSBURY

SUBMITTED

J Kennet, Discharge condition 3 (materials) on previous permission 2015/92913 for of detached dwelling, 51, Fall Lane, Hartshead, Liversedge.

Timberland Ltd, Construction of timber store 487, Bradford Road, Batley.

Mr R Hannam, Demolition of existing sun room to rear and construction of single-storey side and rear extensions, 452, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton.

Barnes Homes, Discharge conditions 3 (materials), 4 (water supply), 5 (soak-away) on previous permission 2017/92175 for construction of 4 detached dwellings, Adj, 1060, Halifax Road, Hartshead Moor, Cleckheaton.

J Robson, Listed Building Consent for replacement roof and alterations from hip to gable roof, loft conversion with construction of dormers to front and rear, installation of additional windows and internal and external alterations (within a Conservation, 3, Nova Lane, Birstall, Batley.

S Walker, Variation of condition 2 (plans and specifications) on previous permission 2010/92689 for construction of extensions, 48, Upper Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton.

P Gibbons, Construction of single-storey extension to side and rear, 6, Hurstville Avenue, East Bierley.

M Dews, Alterations to existing barn and construction of porch to create dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with 341, Crossley Lane, Mirfield.

Kevin Cocking, Works to TPO(s) 44/93 within a conservation area, Ravensleigh Resource Unit, 28, Oxford Road

Imran Hanif, Construction of two-storey side extension with first-floor balcony, 9, Greenhill Court, Hanging Heaton

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, Relocation of existing air conditioning unit, installation of ladder ties and edge protection barrier to flat roof (Listed Building), Oakroyd Hall, Bradford Road, Birkenshaw.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, Listed Building Consent for relocation of existing air conditioning unit, installation of ladder ties and edge protection barrier to flat roof

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, Oakroyd Hall, Bradford Road, Birkenshaw.

A Iqbal, Alterations and extensions to existing dwelling to form two-storey dwelling with rooms in the roof-space, 97, Oxford Road, Dewsbury.

D Blackburn, Construction of single-storey side and rear extension, demolition of garage, construction of raised patio and alterations, Fieldhead, 7, Town Gate, Scholes, Cleckheaton.

Ian Leask, Works to TPO(s) 22/95, 3, Cheviot Way, Upper Hopton, Mirfield.

FARTOWN BIRKBY DEIGHTON

SUBMITTED

Uwee Developments, Prior approval from change of use from office (B1) to dwellinghouses (C3) Crown House, Southgate, Huddersfield.

M Peel, Listed Building Consent for alterations (within a Conservation Area), 60, John William Street, Huddersfield.

The University of Huddersfield, Discharge condition 4 (Remediation Strategy) on previous permission 2017/92235 for construction of new education building with the associated landscaping, University of Huddersfield, Queens Street South, Huddersfield.

C Aaktar, Discharge condition 2 (materials) on previous permission 2016/91990 for Reserved Matters Application for construction of one dwelling persuant to outline permission 2013/91383, 349, Bradford Road, Fartown.

Richard Brown, Works to Tree(s) within a conservation area, 32, Thornhill Road, Edgerton.

D Phelan, Construction of first-floor side and single-storey rear extensions,11, Cumberland Avenue, Fixby.

ALMONDBURY DALTON NEWSOME

SUBMITTED

Shazia Hussain, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of single-storey rear extension, 137, North Street, Lockwood.

Blackshaw Holdings Ltd, Reserved matters application for 46 dwellings pursuant to outline permission 2016/93985 for outline application for residential development, Land at Bank End Lane, Almondbury.

M Aqeel, Construction of two-storey side extension and front porch, 8, Patterdale Drive, Dalton.

T Francis, Replacement roof (within a Conservation Area), Almondbury Methodist Church, Westgate, Almondbury.

R Winter, Construction of two-storey and single-storey side and rear extensions, 30, Grosvenor Road, Dalton.

Kier Construction, Discharge condition 11 (Phase 2) on previous permission 2016/90973 for construction of two-storey school and two-storey modular building and demolition of existing school, Mount Pleasant Primary School, Mount Street, Lockwood

N & M Donaghey, Construction of single-storey rear extension and rear dormer windows, 152, Ravensknowle Road, Dalton.

S Lyons, The proposal is for construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 5m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.95m the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.95m, 102, Kaye Lane, Almondbury

John Walker, Works to TPO(s) 85/91, 48, Orchard Road, Kirkheaton.

S Wilcox, Non material amendment to previous permission 2017/91731 for construction of detached garage, 4, Wheatroyd Lane, Almondbury.

REFUSED

J and M Hussain, Formation of driveway through ground floor of 35/37, alterations to form flat above and change of use of land to form parking and turning area, 35, Upper Mount Street, Lockwood.

DEFERRED

Newsome WMC, Outline application for residential development with details of access and provision of car parking and bin storage for previously approved adjacent apartments under application no. 17/90375, rear of 1A, St Johns Avenue, Newsome, Huddersfield, HD4 6JP

HONLEY MELTHAM HOLMFIRTH

SUBMITTED

I Robertshaw, Construction of single-storey side and rear extension, Pentyla, 27 Laithe Avenue, Holmbridge.

Lincoln Properties, Construction of single-storey rear extension (Listed Building), New Closes Farm Cottage, Wickins Lane, Holmfirth.

Lincolm Properties, Listed Building Consent for demolition of dog pens, construction of single-storey rear extension, demolition of barn and construction of barn using existing materials, New Closes Farm Cottage, Wickins Lane, Holmfirth

K Blake, Construction of single-storey extension and boundary fence (Listed Building), 30, Paris Road, Scholes.

S Dixon, Construction of first-floor extension with balcony, Scholes Moor Road, Scholes.

S Dixon, Construction of first-floor extension with balcony, Tara, Scholes Moor Road, Scholes.

Robin Hood Properties Ltd, Construction of two detached dwellings, Land to rear of, 14, Garforth Street, Netherton.

C Booth, Construction of single-storey rear extension, Garith, 33, Oldfield Road, Honley, Holmfirth.

S Russell, Construction of double garage and conversion of existing garage to form study, Phoenix Cottage, Upper Hagg Road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

S Gleich, Construction of two-storey side extension, 29, Moorside Road, Honley, Holmfirth, HD9 6ER

Radcliffe Funeral Service, Dead or Dangerous Tree(s), 16, Westgate, Honley, Holmfirth

Helen Day, Works to TPO(s) 41/91, 2, Heritage Court, Meltham, Holmfirth

L Frazer, Works to Tree(s) within a conservation area, 18, Nab Crescent, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Mark Collier, Works to TPO(s) 19/86, Hazeldene House, Stoney Bank Lane, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

North Park (Greetland) Ltd), Construction of 17 dwellings (within a Conservation Area), Thirstin Mills, Thirstin Road, Honley, Holmfirth.

REFUSED

Lower Edge Developments Ltd, Reserved matters pursuant to outline permission 2015/91726 for construction of 10 dwellings Land adjacent to 38, Broad Lane, Upperthong, Holmfirth, HD9 3XE

SALENDINE NOOK MARSH LINDLEY

SUBMITTED

MRH (GB) Ltd, Demolition of existing petrol filling station and redevelopment to provide a new petrol filling station facility with forecourt shop / sales building, customer car parking and associated services, Salendine Filling Station, New Hey Road, Salendine Nook.

Simon Wood, Works to TPO(s) HU1/69, 26, Gatesgarth Crescent, Lindley.

K Benson, Construction of single-storey rear extension and detached double garage, 11, Foster Avenue, Crosland Moor

Trevor Commons, Change of use from vacant unit to exercise facility, Lean And Mean Fitness, 2, Abb Street, Marsh.

SLAITHWAITE GOLCAR MARSDEN

SUBMITTED

Mr & Mrs Taylor, Construction of single-storey rear extension and new window to front elevation, 7, Chain Road, Slaithwaite.

R Shaw, Alterations to convert stables to holiday let cottage, Daisy Lea Farm, New Hey Road, Scammonden.

M David, Construction of single-storey rear ext ension, 4, Hexham Green, Milnsbridge.

V Shaw, Discharge condition 7 (extractor vents and soil pipes) on previous permission 2016/94261 for Listed Building Consent for conversion of garage to living space and construction of single-storey link extension (within a Conservation Area), Tolson Cottage, Dean Brook Road, Armitage Bridge.

Jones Homes (Yorkshire) Ltd Construction of 19 dwellings and formation of associated access, Land south of, Swallow Lane, Golcar, Huddersfield, HD7 4NB

A Ahmed, Construction of single-storey rear extension, 26, Cromarty Avenue, Crosland Moor

A Shaw, Construction of single-storey extension and formation of new vehicular access, Mount Pleasant Barn, Spring Head Lane, Marsden.

S & K Leathan, Construction of single-storey rear extension, alterations to convert integral garage to living accommodation and construction of detached garage, 10, Botham Fields, Milnsbridge

M K Randhawa, Construction of two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions, 1, Howden Close, Cowlersley.

Stuart Barlow, Works to Tree(s) within a conservation area, 2, Bankside, Reddisher Road, Marsden.

DENBY DALE KIRKBURTON SKELMANTHORPE

SUBMITTED

A Hicks, Construction of single-storey front extension (within a Conservation Area), Wheel Cottage, 2, Coalpit Lane, Upper Denby.

Mr & Mrs Senior, Construction of single-storey side extension, alterations to roof and formation of porch, 11, Wells Mount, Upper Cumberworth.

M and S Jubb, Construction of single-storey side extension, 6, Gilthwaites Lane, Denby Dale.

Mr & Mrs Mason, Demolition of existing single-storey side extensions and construction of single-storey side extension, 36, Wentworth Drive, Emley.

D Stott, Demolition of existing bungalow and construction of two detached dwellings with integral garages, The Bungalow, 18, Hardcastle Lane, Flockton.

J Garratt, Construction of single-storey rear extension with raised patio,18, Vinery Close, Clayton West.

L McDermott, Construction of two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions, 17, Grosvenor Way, Lepton.

Mr & Mrs Shaw, Construction of extensions, The Signal Box, Copley Lane, Shelley.

Vivienne Murphy, Works to Tree(s) within a conservation area, 14, Slant Gate, Kirkburton.

Mr & Mrs Lambert, Non material amendment to previous permission 2017/92563 for construction of single-storey front extension and alterations to the boundary walls, 5, Saville Road, Skelmanthorpe.

c/o Agent, Non material amendment on previous application 2015/90200 for reserved matters application for construction of 17 dwellings pursuant to outline permission 2014/90460, Cross Lane, Stocksmoor, Huddersfield, HD4 6XH

c/o Agent, Dead or Dangerous Trees, Land To, Springfield Mills, 202, Penistone Road, Kirkburton.

P Holt, Non material amendment to previous permission 2008/92611 for construction of detached dwelling and replace garage with utility room, adj, 66, Huddersfield Road, Shelley.

Mr & Mrs Bacon, Construction of two-storey rear extension, installation of new window and alterations to existing window to front, 17A, Church Street, Emley.

Olivia Ward, Works to TPO(s) 25/93, 3, Jenkyn Gardens, Shepley.