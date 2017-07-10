Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to convert a Huddersfield town centre building have been unveiled.

The three-storey building on the corner of Dundas Street and Upperhead Row would be extended with a modern piece of contemporary architecture added as a fourth floor and roof-top extension.

The whole £2.5m renovation of the former mill, known as The Alteration Shop, will create 48 student flats and three apartments in the building opposite Huddersfield Bus Station.

Current shops, The Fashion Factory and The Card Corner, will remain in place although an unused cafe will be converted into living space as part of the plans by SKA.

The upper floors were a mix of office and apartments but the whole building will be re-designed if the plans, submitted to Kirklees Council, get the go-ahead.

It is the latest redevelopment of a town centre building by SKA Developments, which only last week it unveiled its redevelopment of Standard House.

The £5m 50-bed student flats called The Works at Standard House on Half Moon Street is now fully let.

The team were also behind the £2m redevelopment of the former Thatchers furniture store in Dundas Street, which was refurbished and opened in 2013 as Thread Works to provide a 40-bed high-spec student accommodation.