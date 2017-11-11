The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three people arrested following a vicious attack on a man in Springwood have been released pending further enquiries.

Police and ambulance crews were called to an address in Back Spring Street just before 6am on Friday.

A 38-year-old man was found with serious but not life-threatening head injuries. He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.

Police later arrested two men aged 29 and a 33-year-old woman on suspicion of assault.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said all three had since been released while investigations continued.

Neighbours reported hearing a drunken fracas in the early hours and a man was later heard to be making a “dreadful moaning sound” outside.

Detectives cordoned off a large part of the normally quiet cul-de-sac as investigations got underway.

Officers said they believed what happened did not pose “any threat to the wider community.”