Three people arrested following a vicious attack on a man in Springwood have been released pending further enquiries.
Police and ambulance crews were called to an address in Back Spring Street just before 6am on Friday.
A 38-year-old man was found with serious but not life-threatening head injuries. He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.
Police later arrested two men aged 29 and a 33-year-old woman on suspicion of assault.
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said all three had since been released while investigations continued.
Neighbours reported hearing a drunken fracas in the early hours and a man was later heard to be making a “dreadful moaning sound” outside.
Detectives cordoned off a large part of the normally quiet cul-de-sac as investigations got underway.
Officers said they believed what happened did not pose “any threat to the wider community.”