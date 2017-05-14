Drivers take school traffic congestion into their

You’ve heard of tweeting, now one solicitor has taken to squawking in a bid to help a client.

There’s no social media involved here though.

Huddersfield based Laura Milburn has brought her parrot Ivan into the workplace to lift the mood at a difficult meeting.

Laura, who works for Ridley and Hall’s care proceedings and adoptions team, hatched the idea to take Ivan to see a client who was suffering with anxiety and communication problems.

Ivan, who is only a year old, is a bit of a character, so Laura thought he would be a great ice-breaker and would help boost spirits at what could have been a tense situation.

She said: “He’s a very sociable fellow and likes to accompany me on weekends away – even more so if his favourite food of bananas are involved.

“He doesn’t talk but he has been known to imitate certain sounds and can crackle like an old radio. He also loves the water – so visitors to my house need to watch out in case he tries to jump in the bath or shower with them.”

Despite some hairy, or should that be feathered, moments – namely when the client’s dog thought Ivan might make a tasty snack – the meeting was a big success.

Laura said: “The client held and stroked Ivan, and being in her own home around her own animals made her feel noticeably less anxious.

“Having Ivan on hand meant she could focus and engage and that ultimately means she has the best possible access to justice.”

Laura hasn’t ruled out using Ivan for future meetings.

“Perhaps he needs to come on the payroll,” she joked. “We’re just hoping his bill can be covered by bananas.”