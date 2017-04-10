Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you vape, then you need to be aware that new rules on vaping are coming into force within weeks.

The new Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016 comes into force in May and details rules about the sale of e-cigarettes and e-liquids.

Anyone who does not comply could face imprisonment of up to two years and/or an unlimited fine.

Ahead of the changes to the law, which comes into force on Monday May 20, the Plymouth Herald spoke to the local Trading Standards who want to make sure that all local manufacturers and retailers are aware of the changes.

Those changes include:

- All e-cigarettes and e-liquids must be registered with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency before they can be sold

- Refillable tanks for e-cigarettes must be no bigger than 2ml capacity

- E-liquids cannot be sold in quantities greater than 10ml

- Unless registered as a medicine the strength of nicotine in an E-liquid must not exceed 20mg/ml

- The packaging of E-liquids must be child-resistant and tamper evident

- Certain additives such as the stimulants caffeine and taurine or colourings are banned

- New labelling requirements

These changes to the law apply to anyone who makes or sells e-cigarettes and e-liquids including those who sell online via social media, auction sites or from their own website.

Trading Standards are particularly keen to get the message out to people who brew e-liquids at home to sell online as these are the most difficult business to reach.

Trading Standards manager Alex Fry said: “We are finding that shops are aware of the changes to the law but small online retailers are not.

“We have found online sellers selling e-liquids in 100ml bottles with a nicotine strength over 20mg/ml. After 20 May this will be illegal unless the e-liquid is registered as a medicine.”