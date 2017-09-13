Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owners of a Batley bar which was shut down after a spate of violent incidents have won permission to re-open.

Le Choix Bar was forced to close in March after police told a Kirklees Council licensing panel they had recorded several serious incidents at the bar in Bradford Road over a six month period.

These included an incident when three women reported being assaulted, one of whom had to be admitted to hospital with injuries to her back.

And there was an incident involving a 22-year-old man who had to be taken to hospital after he was struck on the back of the head and treated for “a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain and facial nerve damage.”

A man who calls himself Zaf Choix on Facebook told the Examiner he had spoken to his sister Shahista – who ran the bar prior to its closure – and said: “She’s over the moon.

“What I have gathered is that the council and her have come to an agreement where the council is happy the way it’s run now. Also the judge (sic) said that it was a hasty decision that the council made. As far as I’m aware now there is a new management in there. I left a few months ago and have nothing to do with the operation there.”

Clr Cathy Scott, who was licensing chairman at the time the licence was revoked, said: “Using their powers under the Licensing Act, West Yorkshire Police applied for a review of the licence of Le Choix on the grounds that the way in which the premises operated was inconsistent with the licensing objectives.

“The licensing department of the local authority submitted representations in support of the application for review. The application was considered by the licensing panel at a hearing.

“Having considered the matter carefully the panel decided that revocation of the licence was appropriate to address what they found to have been repeated failures to comply with the requirements of the Licensing Act.

“The licensee has always had a right of appeal to the Magistrates’ Court and in doing so the magistrates have seen fit to reinstate this licence.”

At the original hearing at Huddersfield Town Hall, Anwar Butt of the licensing authority said in support of West Yorkshire Police’s application: “It has been the experience of all concerned that the management of this premises has been questionable.

“This is demonstrated by a continued failure to operate within the requirements of the Licensing Act and to ensure that the licensing objectives are met.

“We would like to support the police request for revocation of this licence. Mr Mohammed Rashid, (the then owner of the building and previous premise licence-holder), and his sister Shahista have been given every opportunity to comply with their requirements since October 2015.”