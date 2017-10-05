Filming of The League of Gentlemen

Filming of The League of Gentlemen

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here’s a behind the scenes look during the filming of three new episodes of cult comedy The League of Gentlemen.

Film crews have been in Slaithwaite and in Hadfield, just outside Glossop, which doubles as Royston Vasey in the much-loved comedy.

These photographs were taken by Hadfield resident Trevor Vigors-Evans who spotted the film crews and characters on Station Road, Hadfield, on Monday this week.

He snapped pictures of various characters including Edward and Tubbs, Mr Chinnery and Iris.

Trevor said fans of The League had descended on the village to catch a glimpse of filming.

“I was talking to one woman fan who had travelled up from Birmingham for the weekend just to watch filming. I was told that filming is taking place for three more weeks.

“Quite a few people have been watching the filming, including interested locals and fans of the comedy.”

In Slaithwaite film crews put up a new place name - ‘Blackbottoms’ - and locals spotted the pink ‘Bab’s Cabs’ taxi uses by character Barbara Dixon .

Earlier this year BBC2 confirmed that the comedy is returning to commemorate the 20th anniversary since the League made their debut on BBC Radio.

The three episodes are due to be on screen later this year.

The team behind the League - Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith and Jeremy Dyson - are all on board with the new episodes.

Shearsmith, a former Bretton Hall College student who helped create the comedy, has been tweeting “spoiler” warnings to fans to avoid looking at photos of the film sets.

Earlier this week he tweeted: “Filming going well. Much more interest in us than we ever had before. Spoiler pics abound.

Keep the surprises and don’t look! (If bothered).”