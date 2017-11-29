Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A scheme to improve safety along a major West Yorkshire commuter route will begin on the M621 in Leeds tonight (Wednesday 29 November) – and it means at least one carriageway will be shut EVERY night for six months.

The project between junctions 3 and 6 will see concrete barriers installed in the central reservation, safety barriers installed at the side of the motorway and drainage work to reduce the risk of flooding.

To minimise disruption the majority of the work will be carried out overnight between 8pm and 6am. For the duration of the project the M621 will be closed overnight in either direction between junctions 1 and 7. Signed diversions will be in place.

When major events are planned in Leeds City Centre – such as football matches – the road closure times will be changed to minimise any delays.

Highways England Project Manager Esref Ulas said: “We recognise that this is a very busy route and that is why we are carrying out these vital safety improvements. The majority of the work will be carried out overnight to minimise disruption. In the new year we will reduce the speed limit for everyone’s safety while the narrow lanes are in place.

“We would like to thank drivers in advance for their patience and encourage them to allow extra time for their journeys – particularly at rush hour.”

In February, once the work in the verge has finished, the speed limit will be reduced from 50mph to 30mph and narrow lanes installed until spring 2018.

For more information please visit the improvement and major road projects website.