Bomb disposal specialists were deployed to Leeds Bradford Airport after a suspicious package was discovered.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called shortly after 8pm to reports of the package.

For the latest information go to our live blog

Here is what we know so far:

- Air traffic control and main terminal was evacuated

- Passengers on flights that landed shortly before the alert had to wait on the planes on the runway

- All incoming flights diverted

- Outgoing flights grounded with severe delays

- West Yorkshire Police put a cordon in place at the airport

- All passengers were safely evacuated from the building

- Flights were diverted to the following airports: Manchester/Liverpool/Newcastle/East Midlands

- Airport reopened at 12:30am on Sunday

Witness and photographer Joe Burke, 18, from Horsforth, told the Examiner: “I live about five minutes from the airport. I’d just finished work and walked in and a family member told me that there was an incident going on at the airport. I went up there.

“Security staff were turning people away about 100m from the entrance.

“I could not see any police officers but I could see police vans. One security staff member said they believe it is not a bomb and is just a suspicious package.”

A spokesman for Leeds Bradford Airport said: “Leeds Bradford Airport is currently closed after a suspicious package was reported. All passengers have been safely evacuated.

“West Yorkshire Police are on site and further information will be issued in due course.”

West Yorkshire Police tweeted: “At 8.09 pm Saturday May 13 police were called to a report of a suspicious package at Leeds Bradford Airport. A cordon is in place.”

