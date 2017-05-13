Bomb disposal specialists were deployed to Leeds Bradford Airport after a suspicious package was discovered.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called shortly after 8pm to reports of the package.

Leeds Bradford Airport Photograph by Richard Walker / www.imagenorth.net

For the latest information go to our live blog

Here is what we know so far:

- Air traffic control and main terminal was evacuated

- Passengers on flights that landed shortly before the alert had to wait on the planes on the runway

- All incoming flights diverted

Arrivals board showing delays and diverted flights
Arrivals board showing delays and diverted flights

- Outgoing flights grounded with severe delays

- West Yorkshire Police put a cordon in place at the airport

- All passengers were safely evacuated from the building

- Flights were diverted to the following airports: Manchester/Liverpool/Newcastle/East Midlands

- Airport reopened at 12:30am on Sunday

Witness and photographer Joe Burke, 18, from Horsforth, told the Examiner: “I live about five minutes from the airport. I’d just finished work and walked in and a family member told me that there was an incident going on at the airport. I went up there.

“Security staff were turning people away about 100m from the entrance.

“I could not see any police officers but I could see police vans. One security staff member said they believe it is not a bomb and is just a suspicious package.”

A spokesman for Leeds Bradford Airport said: “Leeds Bradford Airport is currently closed after a suspicious package was reported. All passengers have been safely evacuated.

“West Yorkshire Police are on site and further information will be issued in due course.”

West Yorkshire Police tweeted: “At 8.09 pm Saturday May 13 police were called to a report of a suspicious package at Leeds Bradford Airport. A cordon is in place.”

For the latest information go to our live blog