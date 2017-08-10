Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Meet Frank, the newest and cutest member of security at Leeds Bradford Airport.

The young Cocker Spaniel is being shown the ropes by his four-legged colleague Harley as police train him up as a sniffer dog.

The airport has even installed kennels so that Frank and his colleagues can take well-earned breaks in between shifts.

West Yorkshire Police’s Dog Support Unit have introduced the pup as he prepares to become a full time sniffer dog.

Sgt Stewart Dunderdale, who oversees West Yorkshire Police’s Dog Support Unit, said; “We use dogs like Frank as they have such a fantastic and sensitive sense of smell, but it’s still hard work for them, and it’s only fair they get a good rest in-between working to make sure they are at the top of their game.”

Dogs like Frank and his colleagues are used to stop people smuggling illegal substances across borders as well as assisting in tracing missing people or criminals travelling overseas.

Sgt Dunderdale added: “Frank will be one of a number of specially trained search dogs that we have as part of the Dog Support Unit.

“The dogs are an invaluable asset, and really do support the front line in searching for missing people, dangerous offenders or in the case of Frank finding contraband items.”