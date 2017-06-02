Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Donald Swann must surely be Huddersfield Town’s oldest season ticket holder.

Donald, 95, went to his first match at the old Leeds Road ground at the age of six ... ... back in 1928 and it was the second team.

The Honley man remains a long-time season ticket holder was even at Wembley Stadium on Monday to witness his favourite team’s promotion to the Premier League.

The dad-of-two and grandfather-of-four went to the Championship play-off final with his daughter Jan, three of his grandchildren and his nephew.

His nephew, Dave Swann, who flew in from the Barossa Valley in South Australia for the match, said: “Donald had a very serious look on his face during the penalty shoot-out.

“After they were over, he had a jig in his step and a bit of a bounce. If he was a bit younger, I think he might have jumped the fence and run onto the field.”

Donald had served four years with the RAF in Burma and China during World War Two. He deciphered codes and ciphers.

Donald, whose usual seat is in the Revell Ward stand of the John Smith’s Stadium, said: “There were some other season ticket holders who sit near me in the Huddersfield stadium and they looked a bit surprised that I’d actually made it all the way down to Wembley.”

Donald’s dad had been an avid Town fan and brought him to a match when he was six – a time when children were allowed in for free if they could be lifted over the turnstiles.

He said that he went to his most memorable match with his wife in 1953. Town won 8-2 against Everton.

Donald had grown up in Huddersfield town centre before planting his roots in Holmfirth while working as the head of youth and community services in Bradford.

After retirement he moved to Honley with his wife, Jean, who sadly passed away last year.

Donald is a very active member of Honley Male Voice Choir, previously holding the position of president.

Now, his whole family are Town supporters with his grandchildren in Australia regularly wearing the blue and white kit.

When asked for his prediction for next season, Donald simply replied: “Just success.”