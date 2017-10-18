Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Leeds United fan was assaulted three times in a “mindless” attack after he was targeted because of his allegiance to the club.

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered severe bruising to his chest and suspected broken ribs in an assault at Halifax railway station.

Officers from British Transport Police have today (Weds) released CCTV images of three men they wish to speak to.

The incident happened at approximately 10.50pm on Saturday September 9.

The had left a Northern train at Halifax station and was walking up a stairwell towards the exit. He was wearing a Leeds United scarf having been at a Leeds match earlier that day.

As he walked up the steps, a man who was with two other men, shouted “Leeds Scum” at the victim. The victim challenged the man who then punched the victim in the face.

The victim stumbled down the stairs and went into a waiting room.

All three men then followed the victim into the room and proceeded to assault him. He was punched to the floor and then kicked multiple times.

The three men then started arguing amongst themselves.

The victim managed to struggle free, but he was chased out of the station and then assaulted a third time by the three men.

Investigating officer PC Tony McGibbon from BTP, said: “This was an extremely violent and unprovoked assault which resulted in the victim sustaining severe bruising to his chest and suspected broken ribs. Not to mention other cuts and bruises he received to his knees, hands and face.

“It appears that the victim was targeted because of the football team he supports. The mindless and unnecessary violence that followed was shocking. We are working hard to identify the men responsible for this attack and would encourage anyone with information to get in touch.

“The victim recalls seeing other members of the public in the waiting room at the time of the assault. Therefore I would like to appeal to them to get in touch with us. Your information could prove vital in our enquiries to understand what happened.”

You can pass information to BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 236 of 11/09/2017. Alternatively, pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.