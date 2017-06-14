The video will start in 8 Cancel

Kirklees Council has launched legal moves to evict travellers who pitched up on playing fields near Holmfirth High School.

A handful of caravans and vehicles pulled onto grounds used for football and other games. One caravan has conveniently used the basketball court as a hardstanding.

The travellers were said to have arrived at the park off Springwood Road early on Wednesday afternoon. It is understood the fields are used by the school.

Kirklees council said it had already begun the process of evicting the travellers.

A spokesman said: “The council is aware of an encampment at Sycamore Recreation Ground, Wooldale, Holmfirth .

“We have begun the legal process to remove the travellers from this site.”

It is thought the playing fields are managed by Holmfirth Town, who brought the disused pitches back into use thanks to a £50,000 Sport England grant, and agreed to let the school use them.