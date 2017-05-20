Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Have you ever noticed the HGV trailers parked close to M62, festooned with adverts.

The practice of slapping ads on the side of trailers near the motorway has become increasingly common.

Is it illegal or is there some kind of loophole that allows it?

The Examiner has investigated to find out whether it’s all above board

The Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) told us its remit only covered paid for advertising.

An ASA spokesperson said they would respond to concerns about the content of any ads on trailers but did not regulate the location of them.

So who does?

The Highways Agency said the trailers were not on their land and so nothing to do with them, even if they distract motorists.

But Kirklees Council has confirmed it is responsible for monitoring the situation and said it believed many did not have consent.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “The majority of adverts found on the fields adjacent to the M62 are on privately owned land and do not have advertisement consent.

“Such adverts require advertisement consent from the council, as such landowners and those benefitting from these advertisements risk the council taking further formal action against them.

“In the past we have taken action to remove all the unlawful adverts.

“However, as this can lead to criminal proceedings against the multiple landowners and any company benefitting from the advertisements it can be resource intensive.

“As such before making any decision to take further action the council has to weigh up the potential costs and benefits against any harm caused.

“Where considered necessary we will pursue those responsible and we urge landowners to ensure proper consents have been obtained.”

So it seems many of the adverts are not legitimate.

The Examiner highlighted the difficulty of regulating the advertising last year.

In January, 2016, Active Vehicles advertising service, had M62 drivers laughing after it installed a mis-spelt sign near Scammonden that said ‘Adverise here’.

Company boss Steve Quinn claimed the gaff was not a publicity stunt and had been a simple mistake.

At the time it was revealed that his firm and Liversedge farmer Graham France had won a legal battle against Calderdale Council in 2010.

The council had attempted to prevent Mr France hosting an advertising trailer on his land at Windy Bank Farm, further east along the M62.

Calderdale Council had taken exception to green belt land being used for marketing purposes.

But the council ended up red-faced and tens of thousands of pounds poorer when their case was rejected by magistrates and after an unsuccessful appeal.