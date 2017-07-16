Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ruddi’s Retreat which offers free respite holidays at the seaside for families affected by serious illness is appealing for votes after reaching the finals of the prestigious National Lottery Awards.

The Linthwaite -based charity gives relief to those tasked with coping for those suffering from cancer, life-limiting illness, bereavement and dementia.

The charity is competing against six others in the Best Health Project category. The project beat off competition from over 1,300 organisations to reach the public voting stage in this year’s National Lottery Awards – the annual search for the UK’s favourite Lottery-funded projects.

The project with the most votes will be receive a £5,000 cash prize to spend on their project, an iconic National Lottery Awards trophy and attend a star-studded glittering Awards ceremony to be broadcast on BBC One in September.

The project was set up by Ali Jones, whose son Ruddi developed a rare form of cancer from which he has since recovered - respite holidays had a profound impact on his wellbeing.

To vote for Ruddi’s go to lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards and follow the campaign on twitter: hashtag #NLAwards. Voting runs from now until midnight on 27 July.

Ali said: “We’re delighted to have made it through to the finals.”