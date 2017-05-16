Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The victims and their families are those who should be remembered today in the wake of the death of Moors murderer Ian Brady.

Martin Bottomley, head of Greater Manchester Police’s Cold Case Review Unit, said: “Following the death of Brady, our thoughts – as they have been for over 50 years – remain with the families of all of his victims.

Evil Moors Murderer Ian Brady has died

“For decades they have suffered, not only from the unimaginable loss of their loved ones but they have also had to endure years of endless stories, speculation and rumour.

“They have lived with the shadow of Brady hanging over them for so long, and have showed incredible dignity in the face of such adversity.

“I do not want to comment on Brady at all. The thoughts of everyone within Greater Manchester Police are with the families who lost loved ones in the most painful and traumatic way.

“It is especially saddening for the family of Keith Bennett that his killers did not reveal to police the whereabouts of Keith’s burial site. A week hardly goes by when we do not receive some information which purports to lead us to Keith but ultimately only two people knew where Keith is.

“I want to stress that our aim, as it always has been, is to find where Keith is buried and give closure to his surviving family members so they can give Keith the proper burial they so desperately want.”

“Whilst we are not actively searching Saddleworth Moors, Greater Manchester Police will never close this case. Brady’s death does not change that. We will act on credible and actionable information that will help lead us to him.”

These are the people whose names should be remembered.

Pauline Reade, 16, John Kilbride, 12, Keith Bennett, 12, Lesley Ann Downey, 10, and Edward Evans, 17, were the victims of evil Ian Brady and Myra Hindley. All young children whose lives were cut short.

Pauline Reade: was on her way to a dance when Hindley persuaded her into her car. She drove to Saddleworth Moor and Brady arrived on his motorbike.

Her body was buried on the moor but not found until 1987 when the pair finally confessed.

Brady said Hindley had participated in the sexual abuse, but she claimed she waited in the car until Brady came to show her the teenager’s body.

John Kilbride: Hindley lured the schoolboy from a market in Ashton-Under-Lyne, where he had been earning some pocket money helping out.

She offered him a lift home, but the pair suggested a detour to the moors. John was never seen again and his body was not found on the moor until October 1965. He had been sexually assaulted and strangled.

Keith Bennett: Keith was lured into Hindley’s Mini pick-up as he walked to his grandmother’s house in Manchester.

In a familiar pattern, the three of them drove to Saddleworth Moor. Brady told Hindley he sexually assaulted and strangled the boy.

His body is the only one that has never been found – despite a long campaign by his mother, Winnie Johnson, who pleaded with Brady to reveal the details.

Mrs Johnson died in 2012 without ever being able to bury her son.

Lesley Ann Downey: Lesley was taken from a fairground on Boxing Day to the couple’s home where she was tied up, stripped and forced to pose for photographs. The pair recorded her pleas for her mummy. The little girl was also buried on the moors.

Edward Evans: The apprentice engineer was lured back to the killers’ house from a Manchester railway station and killed in front of Hindley’s brother-in-law, David Smith, who witnessed the teenager bludgeoned 14 times with a hatchet in the front room, before he was strangled.

But Smith, horrified, called police who found his body wrapped in a plastic sheet and the murder weapon.

After his arrest, police rifled through Brady’s books on sadism and perversion and found plans on how to dispose of Evans’ body on the moors.

The name “John Kilbride” was also found written in a notebook.