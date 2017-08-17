Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Batley Girls’ High School achieved a 99% pass rate for A level results.

Twenty subjects achieved a 100% pass rate and the outstanding subjects were Sociology (78% of students achieved A*-B), Urdu (78% A*-B), Psychology (100% A*-C), Chemistry (100% A*-C), Science (94% A*-C), Fine Art (85% A*-C), Art Graphics (77% A*-C), Economics (80% A*-C), English Language (100% A*-C), Health (76% A*-C), History (67% A*-C) and Mathematics (67% A*-C).

Top students were H Nadeem: A*A*A; A Hajat: A*AA; H Patel: A*AAA; I Khan: A*AC; A Hafeji: A*BB; T Esmail: A*BB; S Mahmood: Distinction* and two further Distinctions.