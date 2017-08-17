Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Greenhead College has once again achieved high examination results which has confirmed its status as the No.1 A level College in Yorkshire.

This summer the overall pass rate is 99.4% with 84.8% of all grades at A*-C and 63.3% at A*-B.

The college has just confirmed that 1,023 students gained A level passes in three or more subjects with 23 students gaining A*/A in 4 or more subjects and 180 gaining A*/A in 3 subjects.

College Principal Simon Lett said: “I am immensely proud of these magnificent results which are actually even better than last year’s achievements. The hard work and commitment of our students have clearly paid off and they will now go on to achieve even greater success at university or in employment. I would also like to thank our brilliant staff for the steadfast support and guidance they have given our students.”