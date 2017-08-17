Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A-Level key below

Z Ahmed B, C, CL; S Ali EC, E, PY; A Arnold H*, L, MA; I Aslam B, C, MA*; H Bagnall B, BUS, PY*; M Balac B**,C*, P*; A Bellringer G, GOV, H, Q; E Beswick B, FT**,EL*; M Birader B*, C, F*; L Browne T*, GOV*, PY; O Buckley B**,C*, F**,MA*; S Butterfield B**,C**,L*, MA**; S Cadman B**,C**,MA*, P**; E Caines BUS, E, RS; E Cartwright B*, C*, MA*; E Cheetham AD*, BUS, T; G Colston DT*, H*, MA; B Cooke EC, MA, PE*; A Cooper B, H, PY; M Cowling EL, T, Q; E Cox B*, C, EC;

E Crow H, MA*, PY*, Q**; O Demetriou BUS, EC, PY; A Desai B, C, H*; K Forster AD*, BUS, PY; J Gardner EL**,T*, P; M Hanson CL, H, PY; J Hinchliffe B, C, PY*; K Hodgson B, MA, P; E Hunt B*, C, H; V Johnson BUS*, EC, PY*; A Jones B*, EC**,H**; G Jones C**,MF**,MA**,P**; J Jones B, T, PY; R Jubb B, DT, H, Q; W Khan B, C, PY; K Lawson BUS*, F, S*; E Lupton C, MA, P*; S Mahmood B, C*, MA; Z Majeed H, PY, RS; L Metcalfe EC, GOV, H, Q; L Metcalfe EC, MA**,S*; M Mirza B, C*, MA; M Muir C*, MF**,MA**,P*; S Nahar B, MA; L Ostrowska EL**,T, PY, Q; B Parkinson BUS**,EC*, MA*; N Patel B, TX*, MA;

L Reid B, C, MUS*; A Rigby B, E, Q; S Robinson B*, C*, MA*; O Russell EC, H, MA; L Sanderson E*, F*, T**; J Sharman EC, MA, PY; G Shipley B, C, H; R Silvester Williams B**,C*, MA*; C Sunderland B*, C, F; R Swallow B*, C, T*; L Taylor BUS, EL*, T*; I Walters BUS, TX, EC, Q; H Watford EL*, T, PY; V Way F**,G*, L**,MA**; N Wigglesworth EL*, GOV*, H; S Willis C, T*, P; B Wilson BUS**,EC**,MA; B Wood EL, T, H*; J Wood EC*, GOV**,MA*; J Worth CL, TX*, EL*, Q.

A-Level key

KEY: A Art, AA Art and Craft, AB Arabic, AC Accounting, AD Art and Design, AAD Applied Art Double Award, AL Ancient History and Literature, AM Applied Mechanics, APP IT Applied Information Technology, AQB AQA Baccalaureate, AR Archaeology, AS Applied Business, ASC Applied Science, B Biology, BH Human Biology, BS Social Biology, BE Social and Environmental Biology, BLD Building and Construction, BtHS BTEC Level 3 Diploma Health & Social Care, BtSP Level 3 BTEC Sport, BUS Business Studies, C Chemistry, CL Classical Studies, CM Communication Studies, CP Computing, CRM Creative Media, CS Computer Science, CT Critical Thinking, CW Creating Writing, D Dutch, DN Dance, DR Dress, DRA Drama, DS Domestic Science, DT Design and Technology, E English Literature, EG Engineering, EL English Language, E/EL English Language and Literature, EC Economics, ECB Economics and Business, EN Environmental Science, EP Extended Project, ES Engineering Science, ET Electronics, F French, FA Fine Art, FF Fashion and Fabric, FS Film Studies, FT Food Technology, G German, GA Graphic Art, GC Graphical Communications, GED Geometric and Engineering Drawing, GEO Geography, GK Greek, GL Geology, GR Graphics, GOV British Government and Politics, H History, HA Ancient History, HC Hospitality and Catering, HE Home Economics, HSLA Higher Sports Leader Award, HS Health and Social Care, I Italian, IT Information Technology, JP Japanese, L Latin, LR Leisure and Recreation, LW Law, M Mathematics (pure and theoretical mechanics), MG Manufacturing, MA Mathematics (pure and applied mathematics), ME Media Studies, MP Mathematics (pure), MS Mathematics (pure mathematics with statistics), MM Mathematics (other mathematics papers), MF Further Mathematics (all variations), MTEC Music Technology, MUS Music, P Physics, PA Performing Arts, PAN Panjabi, PD3 Design Technology Produce Design, PE Physical Education, PH Philosophy, PM Physics and Maths, PHO Photography, PO Polish, PS Political Studies, PU Public Services, PY Psychology, Q General Studies, QE General Studies with pass in Spoken English, R Russian, RM Resistant Materials, RS Religious Studies (scripture), S Spanish, SA Applied Science, SC Science, SE Spoken English, SOC Sociology, SPU Science for Public Understanding, SS Sports Studies, ST Statistics, TH Theatre Studies, TT Travel and Tourism, TX Textiles Technology, U Urdu, Z Zoology, FBUS French Business Studies.

* Denotes grade A pass.

** Denotes grade A Star pass.

! Denotes pass in additional special paper.

† Denotes grade one in additional special paper.

‡ Grade A pass with one in special paper.

+ Denotes AS-level.

O Letters in brackets indicate passes at GNVQ

STEP denotes Special University Entrance Paper.

bt = Btec