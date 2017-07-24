Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield two-piece LewRey have released a teaser clip of their new song, which they hope Town fans will adopt as a match day anthem.

The Holme Valley duo, vocalist/pianist Lewis Reynolds and drummer Ian Walker, are both die-hard fans of the Terriers. Their new composition, Here to Stay, is an uplifting tribute to both the club they love and fans’ shared hopes for a bright Premier League future.

Lyricist Lewis, 22, describes the aspirational message of Here to Stay as “a joyful celebration.” The melodic song has already earned the approval of Town’s commercial director Sean Jarvis, who called it “absolutely brilliant.”

Now a 30-second audio clip is available for Town followers to listen to and, if it gets their vote, to pre-order. One of the key lyrics is ‘Forever we bleed blue and white.’

Says Lewis: “The lyrics were more of a feeling from a fan point of view. The chorus and bridge are more from the aspirations of the club and the players.

“We are hoping this song could creep into the official top 100. If fans get behind it, it could do. Fingers crossed.”

Here to Stay will gets its official launch very soon. Meanwhile it can be pre-ordered here: http://www.itunes.com/LewRey/HereToStay