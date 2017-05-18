New BBC drama Three Girls based on the true story

Today the Huddersfield Examiner launches a major survey to see what life is like in the town and Kirklees as we approach another General Election.

We would like to know what you think about the place where you live, how happy you are and whether your quality of life has improved over the last five years.

Our research will aim to shine a light on what life is like in Kirklees and how it has changed over time.

We also want to understand the issues that really matter to you - something which will help us shape our coverage and the issues we investigate over the next year and beyond.

The survey will also try to get your views on the political candidates, parties and Brexit.

The survey is entirely anonymous but we are asking that you state which borough you live in, so we can get as clear a picture as possible of the differences depending on where you live.

Our results will be analysed with the help of experts from Huddersfield University.

We will share the conclusions with you.

Working with you - our readers - we want to try and make Kirklees the best it can be.

Please take a few minutes to let us know your views and share with your friends.