A MAN collapsed after he became unwell at the wheel on a moorland road.

The man in his late 50s was driving along New Hey Road at Scammonden when he became unwell just before 12 noon on Friday.

The emergency services were alerted and two rapid response ambulances, a doctor and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance was sent.

Medics worked on the man on the road before he was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary by road ambulance.

The road was closed while the paramedics were treating the stricken driver.

The incident happened near the former Nont Sarah’s public house on the stretch of road which overlooks Scammonden Dam and the M62.