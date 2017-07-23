Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Volunteer firefighters will continue to respond to life-threatening emergency calls at the same time as ambulance crews as a pilot scheme is extended into the winter months.

On-call firefighters from Skelmanthorpe have been at the forefront of West Yorkshire’s Emergency First Responder (EFR) lifesaving scheme along with stations at Featherstone and Ilkley.

Each EFR is trained in basic life support, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and oxygen therapy. They carry a kit which includes oxygen and an automated external defibrillator to help patients experiencing a heart attack, collapse or breathing difficulties.

It has meant that they have been able to deliver “effective interventions” - chest compressions and defibrillation - when arriving first on scene at cardiac arrests.

And although colleagues nationally have highlighted some concerns they do not appear to have affected arrangements locally.

The pilot, which went live in February 2016, is a joint initiative between Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust (YAS) and West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (WYFRS).

Up to March 31 this year Skelmanthorpe responded to 127 calls with staff available for 4,923 hours. It was hoped that their location within the local community meant they were nearer to the scene in the first critical minutes of a medical emergency, delivering life-saving care until the arrival of an ambulance clinician.

Among the issues raised at national level are:

* Insufficient communication between ambulance control and fire service staff, leading to firefighters mobilised to the wrong kind of calls or incidents outside the agreement.

* The late or in some cases non-attendance of an ambulance.

* Failure of the ambulance service to pass on vital information to firefighters - such as ‘do not resuscitate’ orders.

* Immunisation from hepatitis B, tetanus and other infection control measures.

* The provision of suitable personal protection equipment.

* Support mechanisms to avoid worsening the mental health of staff.

* Violence towards firefighters.

In response to national concerns, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dave Walton, Director of Service Delivery at West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, said: “Inevitably with new, ground breaking schemes such as this one lessons will emerge from experience. Our staff are participating in a very successful local scheme, and whilst we look at the lessons emerging nationally we have not seen these making any impact locally.

“The careful planning of the scheme, and continued dialogue with Yorkshire Ambulance Service, has ensured that we have provided a service which has largely been delivered very smoothly and professionally by all concerned.”

The EFR scheme will now run until at least the end of November this year.