Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Don't be alarmed if you see a digger ‘crashing’ into a Colne Valley building this week.

It’s part of a new film being shot in Marsden.

The film crews shooting ‘Walk Like a Panther’ have returned to Marsden and are currently today filming in the town’s Mechanics Hall.

They tweeted: “Film crew are back in the hall today. A digger is driving into the building this week. Pretend crash of course!”

The Mechanics Hall on Peel Street is now run by the community and is the home to the town’s library and community and function rooms.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Walk Like a Panther is about the golden era of British wrestling and is filmed by 20th Century Fox.

The comedy tells the story of band of brothers who squeeze into their leotards for one final rumble.

It’s written and directed by Huddersfield-born writer Dan Cadan and stars Stephen Graham (This is England), Stephen Tomkinson (DCI Banks, Brassed Off) and Jason Flemyng (Snatch, SS-GB).

Also featuring is Sean Pertwee, Jill Halfpenny, Adam Fogerty, Vicky McClure and Kasabian lead singer Tom Meighan.

Stars from the film have posed for photos with residents during breaks in filming while the town’s businesses say it’s ‘business as usual’ with shops open.