It’s a kitchen job like no other.

Drumming up meals for a group of hungry monks could be a unique one to put on your CV.

Mirfield Monastery, known as the Community of the Resurrection, is searching for a cook to feed the monks their three meals a day

The monastery is home to a group of about 20 monks and a centre for a number of trainee priests.

And if an army marches on its stomach then a Monastic community certainly prays on its stomach.

When not feeding monks and their students, the chef will also cater for the weddings it regularly host at the spectacular secluded site off Stocks Bank Road on the edge of Mirfield.

The job advert says: “This is a unique opportunity to be involved in the kitchen at the heart of a well-established site.

“You will be expected to look after the smooth running of the kitchen, in charge of a team of catering assistants, cooking food for the monks, college students and external customers.

“You will also be expected to ensure that the refectories are professionally presented, clean and tidy.”

Applicants are not required to be Christian.

