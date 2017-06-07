Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

listen carefully, we can say this only once....

In a tribute to Huddersfield actor Gorden Kaye, who died earlier in the year, Lindley Church Amateur Operatic Society is performing “Allo, allo” this weekend at St Philip’s Hall, Birchencliffe.

Gorden was famous for his role as Rene in the long-running television series, appearing in all 84 episodes, and also performed in the spin-off stage play, which includes many of the favourite characters, at the London Palladium. Lindley’s Rene is local amateur James Creegan.

Audiences on Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10, can expect to be part of the action. St Philip’s Hall is being transformed into a cafe and ‘patrons’ will be invited to sit with a glass of something to watch the chaos unfold. Tickets are still available for the two performances on Saturday at £8 and £9. To book call 07940126996.