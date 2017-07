Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The main street through Lindley was sealed off after a man was found injured.

The man was discovered on Lidget Street at around 8pm last night (Friday) close to Eric’s restaurant.

It was not clear at first what had happened to him so the street was sealed off in case he had been the victim of an attack.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman later confirmed that this was not the case.

The man had simply fallen over and suffered cuts and bruises so the cordon was quickly lifted.