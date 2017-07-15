Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Part of Lindley was sealed off after a man was attacked.

The man was discovered injured on Lidget Street shortly after 8.30pm last night (Friday) close to Eric’s restaurant.

The scene was cordoned off for a while as police made an initial investigation into what had happened.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at around 8.40pm to a report of an assault on Lidget Street.

“Officers attended and found a man in his 40s had been assaulted. The victim received minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment.”

The cordon was lifted quite quickly once it was confirmed the victim was not badly hurt.

No arrests have been made so far.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170323024.