A woman has appeared in court accused of a nasty attack on her own mother.

Eve Craig denies assaulting the 58-year-old, occasioning her actual bodily harm.

The alleged attack happened at the women’s home in Union Street, Lindley , following a row as they returned there in a taxi.

Craig allegedly punched her mother in the face, causing her to fall backwards against the door.

The 37-year-old is alleged to have continued to punch and then kick her in the head.

During the alleged attack, Craig was said to have bitten her mother on the arm and pulled some of her hair out.

Kirklees magistrates sent her case to Leeds Crown Court where she will first appear on August 8.

She was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.