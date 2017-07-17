Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New life is set to be breathed into one of Lindley’s best-known pubs when it reopens on Friday (July 21).

Terry Rose, who along with Enterprise Inns transformed down-at-heel The Nightingale in Acre Street into The Old Wire Works in May last year, says he is looking forward to sprinkling some stardust onto Lindley Tap, more popularly known as The Saddle.

Terry, 59, said renovation work is almost finished at the Thwaites pub on Lidget Street which he is going to rename The Lindley Tap, Bar and Grill.

Terry said: “I came to terms with Thwaites a few months ago. The total investment will be £300,000 and my personal investment will be £100,000. Twelve jobs will be created.

“We have had to gut it and rewire and replaster it from top to bottom. My investment in the kitchen alone was £41,000.

“I have been in Lindley for around 20 years now and I have never been able to understand why it’s never been busy. When I came back to Lindley from London I wanted to make whatever I did in Lindley better.

“People here really support you and they deserve the best. Everyone is really excited about us opening. I have even had one person ask if they could book Christmas dinner the other day!”

Customers can look forward to choosing from a selection of guest ales as well as Premier League spirits and lagers. Opening hours will be from 10am-11pm during the week with a later finish on Friday and Saturday. The pub is licensed to open until 1am throughout the week.

And at long last, Terry, who was landlord for several years at The Black Bull, Lindley, will finally get to make his mark on the pub.

He said: “Ironically, I was intending to rename The Nightingale , The Lindley Tap but word leaked out, and Thwaites who were intent on renovating it, stole the name basically!”

Thwaites’ minor renovation didn’t work out and a deal was done with Terry who has made The Old Wire Works one of the most fashionable and female-friendly pubs in the area.

On Christmas Eve last year it was so busy that glass collectors were physically unable to do their job so many drinkers were inside and takings have soared since he took over.

Asked for the secret to his success, Terry said: “The guest is king. The way people have responded has been way beyond our expectations and our wildest dreams. We have a brilliant team who love to come to work and I think customers recognise that warmth and ambience.”