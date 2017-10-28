Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

PAX Burger in Lindley is in the running to be named the best takeaway in Yorkshire and Humber at the British Takeaway Awards.

The gourmet burger restaurant is one of five in the region to make the final, which follows a month-long public voting process.

The winner will be decided following a visit by a mystery shopper and the views of an expert judging panel. The awards ceremony will take place on November 27 at the Savoy Hotel in London.

Chef and owner Eric Paxman said: “We’re really grateful to all our customers for taking the time to vote for PAX and get us to the final.

“As a new business, it’s a big achievement to be nominated for high-profile awards like this one and to have such strong local support.

“The finalists in our category all offer something different, so we’re hoping that this year, it’s the burger that comes out on top and we can bring the award to Huddersfield for the first time.”

Food writer and blogger Chris Blackburn added: “When the British Takeaway Awards asked me to be involved in the process for the second year running there was only one place that came to mind as my 2017 nomination.

“Current food trends are centred around gourmet fast food and PAX have captured everything that’s great about the classic hamburger, chicken wings and fries.

“London may, for some, be the capital of burgers but let me tell you, PAX in Huddersfield is up there with the burger elite. I can’t wait to join them at The Savoy later in the year.”

PAX Burger opened in Lidget Street, Lindley, in February 2016. Eric is now planning a second restaurant in the former Yorkshire Building Society premises in Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.