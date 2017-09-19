Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has appeared in court accused of making threats to his ex and sending her an obscene message.

Calum Stead, 18, was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

He pleaded not guilty to sending by means of a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Stead also denies using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

The alleged offences occurred at Whitwams Buildings in Linthwaite on August 21 and involved the teenager’s former girlfriend.

Prosecutor Jill Seddon said that body worn footage taken by police at the time of the teenager’s arrest will be used as evidence.

Stead, of Manchester Road in Linthwaite, was told that his trial will be held on December 21.

He was banned from going to the complainant’s address or contacting her in the meantime.