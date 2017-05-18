Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 10-year-old boy said he wants to ‘tidy up Linthwaite’ after being inspired by his dad.

One Saturday morning, little Harvey Robinson told his dad that he was fed up of seeing litter in the lanes around their home.

The Linthwaite Clough Junior School pupil then asked if he could be taken around their village to clean it up.

Dad John worked on an advertising campaign for environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy earlier in his career.

The 54-year-old, now a director at The Design Bank in Huddersfield, said: “I’m very proud that my son shares the same values as me.

“I’ve promised him that I’ll support him every step of the way.”

As for Harvey, he now intends to go further afield and tidy up Colne Valley.