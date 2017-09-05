Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A little girl had a lucky escape after getting her head caught in railings at a Tesco store yesterday (Mon).

The incident involving the five-year-old took place just before 6.30pm at Tesco Extra, Bradford Road, Batley.

Duty manager Laura Bradford who is First Aid trained leapt into action after the youngster got her head stuck through railings in the store and became distressed.

She was with her family, mum and sister, who also were worried and upset.

A fire crew from Dewsbury was called out but were stood down after staff including Laura, calmed down the girl and with the aid of a kind customer bent the railings to free her.

To help her and her sister calm down from her ordeal, Laura took them to the toy aisle and asked them to choose a toy that they’d like to keep and these were gifted to them.

By the time the girls left they were happy once again.

Laura said: “As soon as we saw the little girl had trapped her head in the railings a few colleagues and I rushed to help.

“With the support of a very kind customer we managed to calm her down and free her.

“We’re so glad that she is fine and, just to make sure, we let her and her sister each choose a little something from our toy aisle.”