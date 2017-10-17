Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A little boy battling from a rare lung condition has proved inspirational for organisers of a brass music contest.

Noah McNeill, from Birkby , was only the 19th person in the world to be diagnosed with the interstitial lung disease Tracheomalacia.

He needs ventilation to help him breathe and has been supported since birth by WellChild, a charity for seriously ill children.

The six-year-old has inspired this year’s Brass Factor competition to raise funds for the charity.

The award-winning brass band entertainment contest will take place on October 28 at Holmfirth Picturedrome.

It was launched in 2010 by Alex Bray as a fusion of the popular TV show format and the tradition of brass bands.

His aim is to invest in the future of brass banding with an entertaining evening showcasing the diverse output of brass band music.

The contest attracts celebrity judges and the region’s most talented musicians, with the audience on the night helping to decide on the winning band.

Alex said: “We are delighted to be able to support WellChild at Brass Factor 2017.

“Our support for the charity was inspired by Noah and we hope to help other people with similar conditions through funds raised in Holmfirth.”

The support of the charity’s nurses has meant that Noah can be at his Birkby home with his mum Jill Evans, dad Colin McNeill, and little brother Oscar, four.

WellChild provides essential and practical support to ensure that the increasing numbers of seriously ill children and young people in the UK have the best quality of care.

The charity provides a team of nurses who work with families to ensure that children with complex care needs can leave hospital and return home.

They helped to train the family and carers so Noah could be discharged safely from hospital at the age of one.

And they have been on hand ever since to provide practical and emotional support.

Noah’s mum Jill will be addressing the Brass Factor audience on the night.

She said: “I know from personal experience the impact of WellChild’s work.

"The fact that my family are able to be together at home, in spite of Noah’s problems, is priceless to us.

“Every donation to WellChild could help other families benefit in the same way.

“We are extremely grateful to Brass Factor for choosing to support WellChild and are looking forward to a really great evening.”

For more information and to purchase tickets in advance go to www.brassfactor.com or call Andrews Greengrocers on 07917 197952.