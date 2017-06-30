Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Private landlords of high-rise buildings in West Yorkshire are being reminded by the fire service to have the building’s cladding checked following the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have identified almost 700 high-rise buildings in West Yorkshire but there could be more that have yet to be identified.

A spokesman for the Fire Service said: “The current process happening UK-wide is that social housing landlords and housing providers/managers of all high-rise buildings, categorised as six storeys or above, have been requested by Government to identify whether their building has cladding which is made from ACM (Aluminium Composite Material).

“If it is identified that cladding is ACM it should be sent to the Building Research Establishment (BRE) for testing, following instructions from the Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG).

This initial testing of samples has been offered for free by the Government.”

Should a sample fail, notification would be given to the landlords and the local Fire and Rescue Service who will ensure steps are taken to safeguard the safety of residents.

The statement from the fire service comes as it was revealed cladding from 95 towers in 32 local authority areas in England had failed fire safety tests. The samples were submitted following the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14.

West Yorkshire’s senior fire protection manager Chris Kemp said: “We would like to reassure the public that we are in regular contact with housing providers, landlords and managing agents of high rise premises across West Yorkshire during this process. At present we have not had notification of any cladding test failures within the West Yorkshire area and therefore have not been called upon to provide further inspections as yet.

“However, we are ready to respond should this happen, utilising our qualified Fire Protection Inspecting Officers.

“In total we have identified almost 700 high-rise buildings in West Yorkshire, however we are conscious that new properties are always being built and to this end we would ask that any person responsible for such premises, be it privately owned, existing or new, follows this advice.”

Guidance on how to do this can be found on the DCLG website - www.gov.uk/government/publications/safety-checks-on-private-residential-blocks

Individuals with concerns about the building they are living in should approach their housing provider or managing agent in the first instance.

If people living in individual flats have concerns about fire safety they can contact the Fire Service for a free home safety check. This can be booked via www.westyorksfire.gov.uk

Or by calling 0800 5874536.