Huddersfield is experiencing the first serious snowfall of the winter.

The region had a light dusting at the weekend but snow is now falling across Huddersfield with 2-5cm set to fall over the rush-hour .

It is expected to have an impact on travel across the town.

The council has prepared for the snow by sending out all 31 gritters earlier this afternoon.

It comes after temperatures plunged this week. Ice has affected roads across the region with many unhappy with the level of gritting.

We will bring you live updates as the snow impacts traffic and travel. There may also be some impact on schools if the showers continue overnight.