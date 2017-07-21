The video will start in 8 Cancel

Councillors are meeting today to decide whether to close Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

The joint health scrutiny panel is meeting to decide whether to agree the plans or refer them to secretary of state for health, Jeremy Hunt, to make the final decision.

If they give the nod it means Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (CHFT) and Greater Huddersfield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) can begin their downgrade plans for the hospital.

Members of the public are at the meeting and are watching it on a screen in the main hall.

But for people who are unable to attend, Kirklees is streaming the meeting live on its website.

Click here to watch a live stream of the meeting

The plans mean Huddersfield would lose its full A&E, the infirmary could be demolished and a new lower level Urgent Care Centre would be built at Acre Mills.

Huddersfield would be left with just 64 hospital beds while Halifax would be extended to have 676 beds.

Overall, 105 beds and 500 jobs would go.

A report released last week by the trust stated it would look for £290m of private funding through a PFI (private finance initiative) deal, adding other financing methods have been investigated but none are suitable.