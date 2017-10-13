Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman went head to head with BBC presenter Liz Green on her show after she criticised the town.

The politician told the Radio Leeds broadcaster on her show that people need to come together to make a change.

Following a Kirklees Council report saying more needs to be done to revive the night-time economy, Liz bemoaned the state of the town centre on her programme yesterday morning.

Herself, guests and listeners felt that the town centre is not a safe place to visit, particularly at weekends.

Barry Sheerman hit back, telling the Examiner that what she was describing wasn’t the true essence of the town - and invited her to walk round with him to see it together.

This morning, Liz brought Barry on her show for a debate.

Liz, who repeatedly boasted of being Huddersfield-born and bred but now lives in Leeds, asked: “Are you going to come and stand with me outside McDonald’s at midnight on a Friday night?”

Barry snarkily replied: “Let’s put the record straight. When I heard your comments and the Huddersfield Examiner phoned me, I said, ‘I will invite Liz Green to walk with ME around Huddersfield’.”

He argued that the nightlife problem is not exclusive to Huddersfield and can be seen in nearby towns such as Brighouse and Halifax and British cities such as Cambridge, Bristol and Edinburgh.

Liz told him that between August 2016 and August 2017, there were 54 reports of violent and sexual offences on the popular Cross Church Street alone - an average of one per week.

Mr Sheerman admitted it is a ‘very problematic’ street, but reiterated that it reflects streets in most towns at weekends.

“What I like about our local police is that they are dealing with it,” he said. “Their presence is much firmer and evident on a Friday and Saturday night and they are doing their best.”

Liz questioned: “Would you leave your wife standing outside the McDonald’s on the corner of John William Street at midnight and come home?”

“No!” he replied. “Nor would most older people.”

She questioned: “You don’t believe the problem is any worse in Huddersfield than anywhere else?”

He replied: “It’s not worse and I think there are many aspects of Huddersfield that are better than many other towns.”

Barry mentioned that he is part of a group called the Future of Huddersfield Commission which aims to bring life back into the town.

When asked what he would say to the listeners and readers who agreed with Liz, he admitted: “I think you are right but Huddersfield is a wonderful, university town.

“It’s bubbly, it’s wonderful, it has so many good things.

“It’s got some problems. Let’s face them, let’s do something about it and together make a change.”