A Huddersfield businessman will fight his second General Election for the Liberal Democrats.

Zulfiqar Ali from Birkby, the candidate from 2015, has been a member of the party since 1982 and was a councillor in Rochdale for 14 years, including a stint as mayor.

He is standing in the Huddersfield constituency.

Mr Ali’s main policy is opposing the government’s Brexit strategy.

He said: “As a parent, a self-employed sole trader and with elderly parents, I fully understand the hopes and fears of every family and small business owner.

“The biggest issue facing our country in this election is Brexit. I will campaign to stop Theresa May’s damaging and divisive ‘Hard Brexit’.

“I say yes to protecting EU migrant rights, yes to continued full membership of the Single Market and yes to the people having a final say on the Brexit deal, with an option to remain.

“Like everyone, I am very worried by the massive cuts to all local schools proposed by the Tories.

“We do not want our older generation to be faced with the dilemma of “eating or heating” and with inadequate long term care.

“As for small business owners we want helpful and stable economic conditions to grow our businesses rather than the uncertainty of crashing out of the Single Market.

“I promise I will fight tirelessly for our NHS, working with local groups like Hands Off HRI, not trying to take them over like Labour and for local services so hard hit by Tory cuts.”