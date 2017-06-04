Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s a lot of satisfaction to be gained from growing your own fruit and vegetables.

And if more of us grew at least some of our own meals, food waste could be reduced overnight (because no-one wants to throw away a carrot they’ve raised themselves), ‘food miles’ (the distance food travels from field to plate) would be shorter and children might learn that what they eat doesn’t originate in the supermarket.

Unfortunately not everyone has access to decent topsoil or a greenhouse. Nor do they have the knowledge or inclination. And that’s where the ground-breaking Incredible Edible movement comes in.

Founded by Pam Warhurst in Todmorden back in 2007, with a mission to get people growing edible plants together and encouraging producers to sell locally, there are now more than 100 Incredible Edible groups spread across the country. Among other things they are responsible for projects to transform urban spaces into mini vegetable plots, from which members of the public are invited to pick and eat what they find. Imagine queueing for a bus and picking salad ingredients, herbs, or even a courgette or two, while you wait!

Brighouse acquired a seedling Incredible Edible group four years ago, which took over the care of several town centre raised beds and small plots, dotted here and there, that had previously been attended by Calderdale Council but had fallen into neglect. The group has also planted fruit trees in Wellholme Park and was responsible for creating a themed roundabout in the town centre for the recent Tour de Yorkshire.

Volunteer Liz Kenny, who has grown edible produce all her life and is manager of Kershaw’s Garden Centre in Brighouse, says the group has plots at 11 different sites, some large, some small. In them the volunteers grow everything from herbs such as oregano, fennel and curry leaves to fruit trees, potatoes and Swiss chard. (Happily, their work seems to be appreciated and vandalism of the plots is rare.) This year they’ve also acquired a garden-sized piece of council land at Bridge End that will become a nursery plot and a venue for youth work. Training the next generation of gardeners is an important part of what Incredible Edible does. The group has already organised projects with local cub scout and guiding groups. “We want to pass on our knowledge,” says Liz. “We want to show them how to sow seeds, pot them on and plant them out so they understand how food is grown.”

But in order to grow their organisation Incredible Edible Brighouse needs more volunteers; more budding gardeners willing to spend a morning once a fortnight to weed, plant out and teach others about cultivation. The group needs fund-raisers, sponsorship and people who can turn their hand to woodwork (making raised beds) or manage some heavy lifting (carrying bags of compost and manure).

At this time of year the small band of a dozen volunteers are busy tidying and clearing out beds in preparation for planting out the seedlings raised at home. Very soon there will be a lot to do as the growing season gets underway in earnest. Occasionally, Incredible Edible Brighouse gets support from businesses, who organise corporate work days, but group members tackle all of the routine weeding and planting out themselves.

Liz, who has a small garden and polytunnel at home in Brighouse, says the creation of town centre vegetable plots has not been without its problems. As she explains: “The beds were very overgrown and neglected so we had to clear them. And there is a lack of water available to us, so we try to plant things that are drought resistant, although we can use water from the canal for our canalside beds. We have a lot of herbs and a wild flower garden and we’re planting out fruit trees - pears, apples, cherries and plums.”

Sandra Edwards, a volunteer who travels from her home in Kirkheaton to help the group, is another keen gardener who wants to inspire others to follow suit. She is well known in Brighouse and was the former proprietor of food outlet Mr Pizza in the town. “This area has a lot of terraced houses with no back gardens so people don’t get an opportunity to see things growing,” she says. “We grow all sorts of things – chard, kale, lettuce, cauliflower, sprouts, broccoli, potatoes and strawberries. We see people picking them. They can go very quickly.”

The group meets once a fortnight on a Tuesday morning outside Wilkinson’s on Briggate and works from 10.30am until 12.30am (it will next meet on Tuesday, June 6).

If you’d like to know more about joining up visit incredibleediblebrighouse.co.uk or search on Facebook.